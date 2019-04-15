West Seattle Garden Tour reveals beneficiaries that its 2019 proceeds will help grow

(Bee and lupin blooms photographed at West Seattle Bee Garden during 2018 Bee Festival)

The West Seattle Bee Garden – where you’re invited to enjoy the annual Bee Festival on May 18th – has just been announced as one of this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour beneficiaries. Here’s the WSGT announcement:

The group of grant applicants this year was impressive and the deliberation was tough, but we are very pleased to announce proceeds from the 25th annual tour will support improvements to three public gardens, a playground renovation, habitat restoration and a live community theater program. With the sale of garden tour tickets and sponsorship revenue, the committee intends to raise and distribute over $25,000 to these six amazing local non-profits: ArtsWest, City Fruit, Community Orchard of West Seattle, Gatewood Elementary School, The Fauntleroy Watershed Council, and West Seattle Bee Garden. Read more about their community-centric projects.

The Garden Tour is on Sunday, June 23rd. Read more about this year’s nine showcase gardens here, and order your ticket book (which shows you the locations and gets you in to see them) here.