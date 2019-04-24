BIZNOTES: Free coffee; TV and pie

Two West Seattle business notes from the food-and-drink world:
FREE COFFEE: Happy 25th anniversary, Caffe Ladro! To celebrate the company’s quarter-century anniversary, they’re offering “your first coffee” free today in all stores, including West Seattle (7011 California SW, open until 7 pm), for the occasion. (And if you’ve missed our previous mentions – while the business buildings to its north are about to be demolished for residential construction, CL has told us it’s staying.)
TV AND PIE: From Chris Porter, proprietor of A la Mode Pies in The Junction (4225 SW Alaska):
Starting this week, we’re going to be staying open late every Thursday to air RuPaul’s Drag Race. The café will be open from 11 AM-10:30 PM – everyone is welcome! The show starts at 9 PM.
It’s a great opportunity to socialize with the neighborhood, watch one of the most popular shows on TV and eat lots of pie. We offer a selection of sweet and savory pies along with beer, wine and boozy milkshakes. Every Thursday it’s Happy Hour all day.
| 0 COMMENTS