BIZNOTES: Free coffee; TV and pie

Two West Seattle business notes from the food-and-drink world:

FREE COFFEE: Happy 25th anniversary, Caffe Ladro! To celebrate the company’s quarter-century anniversary, they’re offering “your first coffee” free today in all stores, including West Seattle (7011 California SW, open until 7 pm), for the occasion. (And if you’ve missed our previous mentions – while the business buildings to its north are about to be demolished for residential construction, CL has told us it’s staying.)

TV AND PIE: From Chris Porter, proprietor of A la Mode Pies in The Junction (4225 SW Alaska):