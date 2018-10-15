BIZNOTE + DEVELOPMENT: Salon West moves as 7001-7009 California SW plan proceeds

A local business has moved, and that’s a springboard to a development update. Salon West has cleared out of 7009 California SW, and according to what’s posted on the window, is moving to the former Tiffany’s salon at 2738 Alki SW (the space actually fronts 61st SW, behind B’s Po Boy and north of the Homestead). This is happening as development plans for the south Morgan Junction site proceed; we first reported back in May that a four-townhouse development was proposed for part of the block starting at the dog-care corner (formerly Stella Ruffington, now Good Dog). The newest site plan in the city’s online files shows five townhouses proposed for 7001-7009 California SW (the latter was Salon West’s address). If you’re wondering about the southernmost business on the block, Caffe Ladro‘s Bob Ohly told us last time we checked in, “We are staying in our current building with a bit of a size adjustment, removing the old Bakery space. There will be a building facelift inside and out. We will at that time take ownership of the building.” This site-plan document covers that part of the project. All this is continuing to move through the permit system. It’s not the first redevelopment proposal for the site, but the first we’ve seen get anywhere near this far.