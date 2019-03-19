TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
6:57 AM: Good morning! No incidents or transit alerts so far.
FERRIES: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is still down to 2 boats.
(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)
6:57 AM: Good morning! No incidents or transit alerts so far.
FERRIES: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is still down to 2 boats.
21 Express heading down Holden from 35th. Driver may have been lost, it look like they’re playing on their phone.
| 1 COMMENT