West Seattle, Washington

19 Tuesday

50℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch

March 19, 2019 6:57 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:57 AM: Good morning! No incidents or transit alerts so far.

FERRIES: The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route is still down to 2 boats.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Tuesday watch"

  • Pilsner March 19, 2019 (7:32 am)
    Reply

    21 Express heading down Holden from 35th. Driver may have been lost, it look like they’re playing on their phone.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.