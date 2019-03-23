GRATITUDE: Scouting for Food success!

As mentioned in our daily highlights, this was Scouting for Food pickup day for some local troops and packs. The photos and report are from Pack 799 parent Jason T:

Scouts from Pack 799 were out on foot this morning, with wagons and vehicles following, ‘scouting for food’ donations and collecting for the West Seattle Food Bank. They amassed 1,175 pounds of food and toiletry items from our Arbor and Arroyo Heights neighbors (pickup area). Enough to fill the floor of one parent’s Dodge Sprinter van.

Many residents greeted our Scouts, shared their own stories of past food drives or scouting adventures, and gave their support and encouragement. Weather turned wonderful. In summation, performing a valuable service in our community was fun and pleasantly, a success!