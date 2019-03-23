Highlights for the first West Seattle Saturday of spring!

(House Finch, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via the West Seattle Blog Flickr group)

Welcome to a busy Saturday, first one of spring! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

METRO SERVICE CHANGE: If you’re riding the bus, remember that this is the day various changes take effect. Here’s our original West Seattle preview.

SCOUTING FOR FOOD: Various local Scout troops and packs are picking up donations today in this annual door-to-door food drive, so if you got a doorhanger, be sure to leave food outside for them to collect!

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), 8 am. (2743 California SW)

WAGIN 2019, DAY 2: 8:15 am-4 pm, the second day of the Washington Global Issues Network conference is happening at Chief Sealth International High School. Here’s our coverage from the start of the first day. (2600 SW Thistle)

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREE, DAY 1: 9 am-6 pm, season starts with games at Bar-S on Alki Point. WSLL invites you to come cheer! (6425 SW Admiral Way)

YACHT RACE: If you notice the sailboats off West Seattle today – here’s what they’re doing.

DESIGN THE DELRIDGE TRIANGLE: 10 am-noon, be at Highland Park Improvement Club to help shape the future of this public space in South Delridge. From Friends of Delridge Triangle: “Doors will open at 9:45 a.m. Snacks, professional child care with guided activities, as well as interpreters, will be provided.” (1116 SW Holden)

LEARN DRYWALL REPAIR: 10 am workshop at the West Seattle Tool Library – details are in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE SELF-DEFENSE WORKSHOP: 11:30 am at Bikram Yoga in The Junction. (4747 California SW)

HIGH POINT PLAY AREA CELEBRATION: 2-4 pm, join the celebration at the newly renovated and expanded play area! Activities include a kids’ bicycle parade at 3 pm. Full event details here. (6920 34th SW)

GOT GREENWAY QUESTIONS? 2-4 pm, SDOT will be at the High Point Play Area event, with updates/answers about the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway project. (6920 34th SW)

CITIZEN COPE: Live acoustic in-store at Easy Street Records, 5 pm – details in our calendar listing. (California/Alaska)

DUWAMISH ROWING CLUB PARTY: 6 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, it’s a benefit bash for our area’s only rowing club. Chili dinner and silent auction! (1116 SW Holden)

MEET GRAMPA GUS: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall, Steve Marx’s show celebrating his celebrated lyricist grandfather, as explained here.. (7904 35th SW)

INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL, DAY 3: 7 and 9 pm performances at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center – see the lineups, with ticket info, here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Lady Krishna’s Cosmic Panties, Garden Chat, Ghost Power!!, and Dead Obvious, starting at 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: Buckets of Rain, Javelin, Jared Mitchell & The Wing Tips rock the Parliament Tavern starting at 9 pm. $6 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE REST OF THE HIGHLIGHTS … on our complete calendar!