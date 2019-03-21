FOLLOWUP: Why do people visit the West Seattle Junction? Survey says …

(Aerial view of The Junction – west at top of image – photographed in 2018 by Long Bach Nguyen)

Three weeks ago, we first told you about the West Seattle Junction Association‘s survey, described by executive director Lora Radford as intended to help merchants “understand why people are visiting the Junction.” Now the results are in. More than 2,100 people responded – and here are highlights from the analysis (prepared by a consultant as part of a city Economic Development grant):

The majority of the respondents have lived in the area for over 10 years:

26% between 10.5 and 20 years

31% over 20 years

Visit WSJ at varying frequencies:

29% visit only 1-5 times a month;

34% 6-10 times;

25% 11-20 times

It is important to remember that this profile doesn’t necessarily match all West Seattle residents; those that took the time to complete the survey are probably more apt to visit the Junction and be interested in it.

Main Reason for Visit

When asked to choose from a list of main reason to visit the Junction:

“The atmosphere / friendliness / small town feel” (30%) and “It’s close by / on the way” were the main reasons.

Of the listed reasons, “Free parking” was the option least often chosen (10%).

Many of those that chose “other” explained that they visited for several reasons.

When asked directly later in the survey how much they agreed with the statement “I would not come to the Junction without free parking”:

43% agreed, but only 18% agreed strongly

Another 26% of all respondents were not sure.

Those who visit over 20 times a month were most likely to disagree (46%). The plurality of all others were unsure.

Additionally, of the 1,219 open-ended responses, 127 people (10%) noted that the current lack of parking availability affects their propensity to visit the junction.

Respondents also shared to what degree they agreed with other attitudes about West Seattle Junction:

There was overwhelming support for statements that spoke to WSJ’s atmosphere, as opposed to Mall options:

90% agreed that “Malls are too impersonal; I love the feel of the Junction”- 60% agreed strongly.

88% agreed with “The Junction feels like home” – 48% agreed strongly.

Additionally, of the open-ended responses, 217 people (18%) noted how much they value local businesses over national chains. And 117 people (10%) cited the diversity of businesses as one of their main reasons for coming.

However, there are some negative attitudes to keep in mind:

Almost half of respondents (46%) agreed that “The Junction is getting too over built,” but few (8%) strongly disagreed.

Three-quarters (75%) agreed that, “I come to the Junction only for quick errands,” although only 13% strongly agreed.