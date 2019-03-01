West Seattle Junction merchants have a few questions for you

(Heart of The Junction, as seen via ‘live’ SDOT cam)

The West Seattle Junction Association – the organization that is made up of, and represents, area businesses – hopes you can spare a few minutes for a survey. They’re looking at the year ahead, with issues including – but not limited to – the future of the parking they offer “free” to shoppers. According to WSJA executive director Lora Radford, a big goal of the survey is to “help us understand why people are visiting the Junction.” No end date for the survey, but as always, the sooner the better – it’s short! Just go here.