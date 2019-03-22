FOLLOWUP: What Metro says about this week’s cancellations on West Seattle routes 55, 56, 57

Just as Metro gets ready for tomorrow’s service change – with West Seattle-related specifics here and here – three north West Seattle routes were hit with 12 announced cancellations these past two days. The alerts, as sent on Twitter (which replicates the texts you can sign up for):

Transit Alert – Route 55 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Admiral District at 7:05 AM will not operate this morning.

Transit Alert – Route 55 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Admiral District at 7:30 AM will not operate this morning.

Transit Alert – Rt 55 to the Admiral District due to leave 3rd Av & Pike St at 5:11 PM will not operate this evening.

Transit Alert – Rt 55 to the Admiral District due to leave 3rd Av & Pike St at 5:19 PM will not operate this evening.

Transit Alert – The last trip on Rt 55 to the Admiral District due to leave 3rd Av & Pike St at 6:37 PM will not operate this evening.

Transit Alert – Route 55 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Admiral District at 7:05 AM will not operate this morning.

Transit Alert – Route 55 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Admiral District at 7:30 AM will not operate this morning.

Transit Alert – Route 56 to Seattle due to leave Alki at 7:16 AM will not operate this morning.

Transit Alert – Route 56 to downtown Seattle due to leave Alki at 6:43 AM will not operate this morning.

Transit Alert – Route 56 to downtown Seattle due to leave Alki at 8:11 AM will not operate this morning.

Transit Alert – Route 57 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Alaska Junction at 7:20 AM will not operate this morning.

Transit Alert – Route 57 to downtown Seattle due to leave the Alaska Junction at 7:20 AM will not operate this morning.

What’s going on? Here’s how Metro spokesperson Torie Rynning replied:

There were a couple things going on, but we’re hoping that we’re turning a corner and these are temporary (and regrettable) inconveniences for our customers.

We experienced several call-outs due to sickness, including some multi-day sicknesses, which we don’t expect to continue into next week (fingers crossed, as the region is grappling with cold and flu season).

We are in the process of training drivers on service change route updates, which temporarily took drivers out of the field.

We are about to graduate a new class of part-time to full-time operators, which involved removing operators from the field for training in order to increase our staffing capacity once they graduate.

On Thursday, we had 54 cancellations systemwide out of 13,000 daily trips, (4 of which were on 55/56/57 routes during the morning commute.)

On Friday morning, we had 47 cancellations systemwide out of 13,000 daily trips, (5 of which were on 55/56/57 routes in the morning.) 10 of the missed trips were due to no available bus at Bellevue base affecting a couple of Eastside routes.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and are making every effort to provide service, backfill open work with available standby operators, and keep bus service moving for riders.