NEW BUS STOP: Pioneer Square addition to start with Metro’s ‘service change’

It’s been a topic in our daily transit/traffic discussions and now it’s becoming a reality. When Metro‘s next “service change” kicks in this Saturday (March 23rd), a bus stop will be added in Pioneer Square, at 1st and King. The news hit our inbox simultaneously from Metro spokesperson Torie Rynning and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s legislative assistant Newell Aldrich; Herbold had written earlier this month about asking Metro for a 1st Avenue stop for the buses from West Seattle that formerly used the Alaskan Way Viaduct. SDOT and Metro had to ensure the pavement in the area was strong enough for buses. Rynning sent the photo of the sign installed today for the northbound stop; the southbound sign will follow.