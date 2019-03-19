West Seattle, Washington

NEW BUS STOP: Pioneer Square addition to start with Metro’s ‘service change’

March 19, 2019 5:02 pm
It’s been a topic in our daily transit/traffic discussions and now it’s becoming a reality. When Metro‘s next “service change” kicks in this Saturday (March 23rd), a bus stop will be added in Pioneer Square, at 1st and King. The news hit our inbox simultaneously from Metro spokesperson Torie Rynning and City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s legislative assistant Newell Aldrich; Herbold had written earlier this month about asking Metro for a 1st Avenue stop for the buses from West Seattle that formerly used the Alaskan Way Viaduct. SDOT and Metro had to ensure the pavement in the area was strong enough for buses. Rynning sent the photo of the sign installed today for the northbound stop; the southbound sign will follow.

  • Michele March 19, 2019 (5:23 pm)
    I am excited about the 1st and King stop.  This will shave time off my commute.  It will also be good for business in Pioneer Square.  I have been wanting to stop at some of the businesses that I see from the bus.  But didn’t want to walk all the way back.

  • AMD March 19, 2019 (5:30 pm)
    How did everyone get to Pioneer Square when their bused took the viaduct?  I’m currently trapped on 1st where I’m pretty sure I’ll spend the remainder of my life based on how long we’ve been waiting to get through this intersection.  I cannot imagine giving bused MORE reason to stop on King will make it better.  Can they make 1st Ave Bus Only during rush hour to accommodate this?

  • Kyle March 19, 2019 (5:53 pm)
    That’s good news for the folks who work in Pioneer Square. However, busses still crawl through 1st Ave.Since the 1st Ave curb lane can support busses does Metro plan to stripe it for bus only during peak times? Baseball season hasn’t started yet and today it took 30 minutes to get through Pioneer Square from downtown in evening rush hour traffic. Do we have to wait for it to get worse for Metro to take action?Metro just seems very reactive instead of proactive. The plan seems to be wait, see if people complain, maybe do something.

    • WSB March 19, 2019 (6:09 pm)
      I asked about the overall bus situation a while back and receiving this news reminded me I was still awaiting an update on that, so we’ve asked it on followup.

