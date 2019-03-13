FOLLOWUP: Answers to questions about Alki’s replacement restroom

(Google Street View image)

Earlier this week, we brought you Seattle Parks‘ announcement of a March 30th open house regarding the plan to replace that beachfront restroom building on Alki. A few questions emerged in subsequent discussion, so we took them to Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor.

Q: When will the construction happen?

A: “As you know, our construction timeline is dependent on permitting. The project manager is working towards a construction in early 2020 with completion by early summer 2020.”

Q: Will it look anything like the building it’s replacing?

A: “Roughly the same footprint. It will not be a brick building; we are still sourcing materials. This project just went through our internal Pro-View and we are working on incorporating feedback we heard in the meeting. Our permit intake date is mid-June. At the March 30 Open House from 10 – noon, we will present building material samples and proposed schematic.”

Q: What other parks around the city are getting restroom renovations/replacements?

A: “Pratt Park, Maple Leaf Playfield (arson response), Lincoln Park (beach), Brighton Playfield, Mount Baker Park. We’ll also be renovating the outdoor restrooms at South Park as part of the community center renovation there, too.”

As mentioned in our previous report, what’s on file so far indicates that unlike the Alki project, the Lincoln Park plan is NOT a building replacement – just an interior remodel. Meantime, bring your questions to the March 30th open house at the site, which is on the Alki trail at 57th/Alki.