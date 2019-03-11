West Seattle, Washington

11 Monday

Restroom replacement ahead for Alki

March 11, 2019 12:54 pm
 West Seattle news

That’s a Google Street View image of the restroom building at 57th SW and Alki Avenue SW. It’s set for replacement, per Seattle Parks, which invites you to stop by the site 10 am-noon March 30th to find out about the project, described on the Alki Beach Park website as follows:

This project will provide three new all-gender-restroom facilities, each with individual access and the structure will be designed to meet standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project is already in the permit-application system, which says the building will be replaced. Permit files also indicate Parks has other restroom-accessibility improvement projects in the works, including one at Lincoln Park.

1 Reply to "Restroom replacement ahead for Alki"

  • Mj March 11, 2019 (1:51 pm)
    This project does not increase space.  Currently there is a urinal and stall for guys and I believe two stalls for women.  This equates to four.  Thus a decrease in space, there is already inadequate space and this project does not address this and in fact leads to the loss of space!

