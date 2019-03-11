Restroom replacement ahead for Alki

That’s a Google Street View image of the restroom building at 57th SW and Alki Avenue SW. It’s set for replacement, per Seattle Parks, which invites you to stop by the site 10 am-noon March 30th to find out about the project, described on the Alki Beach Park website as follows:

This project will provide three new all-gender-restroom facilities, each with individual access and the structure will be designed to meet standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The project is already in the permit-application system, which says the building will be replaced. Permit files also indicate Parks has other restroom-accessibility improvement projects in the works, including one at Lincoln Park.