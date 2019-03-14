A night with Sustainable West Seattle

(WSB photos)

It was all about vision when Sustainable West Seattle gathered interested community members last night at Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction. Our top photo shows people trying out the Oculus gear brought by “Diver Laura” James, featuring her Virtual Salish Sea video.

She also explained the camera gear she uses to shoot underwater video in Puget Sound. Another type of vision at the gathering: The many projects and groups tied into Sustainable West Seattle, including the Green Spaces Coalition:

But you can take your own sustainability hopes and dreams and work to make them a reality, noted SWS leader Stu Hennessey:



In general, Hennessey said, SWS works to help and uplift people and ideas, focusing on the positive – what you can be for, rather than what you’re against. For example, you can work on components of the “Green New Deal” – attendees could check out ideas via a flyer made earlier this month for West Seattle Meaningful Movies – another group with ties to SWS, and one of several whose reps were at last night’s gathering. Other projects/programs/groups discussed included the West Seattle Tool Library, Puget Ridge Edible Park, and Hate-Free Delridge.