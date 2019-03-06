6 for your West Seattle Friday

(Brant, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, as we head into the weekend:

HUGE GARAGE SALE: It’s day one of West Side Presbyterian Church‘s big two-day event, until 6 pm. Mostly indoors so don’t let the “wintry mix” scare you away! (3601 California SW)

GRAND OPENING: 3-10 pm, this is the big day/night for The Best of Hands Barrelhouse and Brewery in Sunrise Heights, as previewed here. (7500 35th SW)

FRIDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, 1941’s “That Hamilton Woman” is this week’s movie. $1 members, $2 nonmembers, free popcorn. Preview the weeks ahead via our calendar listing. (4217 SW Oregon)

ART LOUNGE: Create art – and/or be inspiration for art – at Highland Park Improvement Club, starting at 6 pm. 21+. (1116 SW Holden)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: Monthly showcase at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

CHANCE HAYDEN & ANDY COE: Jazz at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)