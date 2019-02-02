West Seattle (and beyond) Saturday: Viaduct/tunnel party, and what else is up

We start with reminders about today’s biggest event:

(Photo by Long Bach Nguyen, from just after the Alaskan Way Viaduct’s permanent closure earlier this month)

VIADUCT/TUNNEL PARTY: Along with all the event details on the official website, key points of the schedule are in our Friday report.

WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI SCHEDULE: It’s running today only, on a special schedule you can see here. Free parking at Pier 2, too, with a shuttle to/from the dock. But be sure to get your car out by 7:45 pm or else it’ll be locked in until Monday morning! And remember that the 773/775 shuttles are NOT running.

If you’re headed downtown for other things, remember there are road closures and bus reroutes. Also happening today:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), 8 am. Free! (2743 California SW)

PRIORITIZE PROJECTS: As previewed here, you are invited to help prioritize projects in West Seattle/South Park that are up for a share of Neighborhood Street Fund money. Be at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center at 10:30 am. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

2000 SW ORCHARD SITE TOUR: As part of the Design Review process’s Early Community Outreach for a development proposal here, you’re invited to join project-team reps for a site tour at 11 am. (2000 SW Orchard)

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library – bring your up-to-12-month-old(s)! (3411 SW Raymond)

M. BUTTERFLY: 7:30 pm curtain at ArtsWest. “Clever parallels to the famous opera Madame Butterfly abound in this fearless play about a French diplomat who falls for a Chinese opera star.” Check ticket availability here. (4711 California SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Swinson and the Expedition, Smackout Pack, live at 8 pm, $8 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE PARLIAMENT: Selectcop w/19ADD, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. $7 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE THE FUTURE … via our full calendar, here.