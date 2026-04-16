Cascade Bicycle Club, with Emerald City Ride on West Seattle Bridge April 25: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

(Cascade Bicycle Club photos)

As we’ve reported previously, Cascade Bicycle Club is bringing back the Emerald City Ride this year on April 25, on a route including the westbound West Seattle Bridge. They’re sponsoring WSB right now to amplify the ride, with one week left to register – here’s their message!

Who We Are

Cascade Bicycle Club is the nation’s largest statewide bicycling nonprofit, serving bike riders of all ages, races, genders, income levels, and abilities throughout the state of Washington. We teach the joys of bicycling, advocate for safe places to ride, and produce world-class rides and events!

What We Do

Our signature programs include the Seattle to Portland, Free Group Rides, the Pedaling Relief Project, Your Streets Your Say advocacy training, the Bike Walk Roll Summit, Let’s Go, and the Major Taylor Project.

Emerald City Ride

Register for our upcoming Emerald City Ride and see Seattle by bike from a state highway! We’re taking over southbound SR-99 and the westbound West Seattle Bridge for an early morning spin around Alki and a jaunt south to Fauntleroy. This 20-mile ride offers a car-free experience for the first three and a half miles and takes you past some of the best lookout points and views of the Seattle skyline and Puget Sound’s islands.

Ten miles of nearly flat terrain transforms into a hill climb up from the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal. Riders are rewarded with a gradual downhill grade through Delridge on the return to downtown Seattle via the low bridge.

Come celebrate the return of the Emerald City Ride, which has been on pause since 2024.

Event Details

Date & Time: Saturday, April 25, 2026, 7:00 – 11:00 am

Location: S. Charles Street near Lumen Field Event Center | South Charles St, Seattle, WA 98134

Price: Varies, see registration (base registration $50-65)

Distance: 20.1 Miles

Elevation Gain: 965 Feet

Family friendly after-party at Lowlander Brewing starts at 10:30 am!

Additional details including FAQs, parking/transit, food breaks, ride support, etc. can be found on the Emerald City Ride Event Page.

Online registration closes on Thursday, April 23 at 11:59 pm. There is no registration available at the start line.

Join Our Community

Cascade Bicycle Club brings people together to experience the joy of bicycling through transportation, recreation, and friendship. We collaborate with members, volunteers, and community partners to inspire people to advocate for a safe, equitable, and sustainable Washington state.

We envision a safe and healthy future where bicycles bring people together, eliminate inequity, and create thriving communities. Join us on wheels or as a volunteer for the Emerald City Ride, and at any of our future ride events!

We thank Cascade Bicycle Club for choosing to advertise the Emerald City Ride by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in joining our sponsor team? Please email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com for information – thank you!