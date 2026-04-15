RUNNERS: Going to run this year’s Boston Marathon?

If you are – or know someone who is – a West Seattleite who’s going to Boston to run the renowned marathon on Monday, Joe Drake wants to hear from you! He’ll be there again this year, and he’s already got a plan to meet up with other West Seattleites like last year, but in case there’s someone with whom he hasn’t connected yet, he asked us to put out the call! So anyone going from here who isn’t already planning to meet up for the West Seattleites’ group shot, please email him at jnldrake@gmail.com – thank you!