WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police searching after two 7-Eleven robberies minutes apart

12:58 AM: Police are converging on the 16th SW/SW Holden 7-Eleven in Highland Park after a reported armed robbery. The clerk told them the robber said he had a gun and demanded register access. The description they’ve broadcast on police radio so far: White man, 20s, 5’6″, blue face mask, striped hat that says “Timberland,” black puffy jacket, black pants, possibly left on foot westbound on SW Holden. They say the clerk was not hurt.

1:04 AM: Moments later, there’s word of a robbery at the 4312 SW Admiral Way 7-Eleven too. The dispatcher reports “a language barrier” has prevented them from getting any description yet beyond “Black male, black mask, all-black clothing … ran northbound on 44th …” SPD is getting help from two King County Sheriff’s Office K-9 teams.