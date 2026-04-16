LAST CALL! Ticket sales close soon for West Seattle Food Bank’s 2026 ‘Nourish & Flourish’

It’s a way to support the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work beyond donating and volunteering – if you don’t have your ticket(s) yet for “Nourish & Flourish” on Saturday, May 2, now’s the time, WSFB reminds us:

After a season of incredible community generosity this fall, West Seattle Food Bank is now in the quieter “winter gap” that many social-service nonprofits experience after the holidays. Meanwhile, the need for food, clothing, and housing support in our community continues every day.

Nourish & Flourish, coming up May 2, is both a celebration and a critical moment to carry that spirit of generosity forward. The evening brings neighbors together for great food, a lively program, a touch of humor, and a shared commitment to ensuring everyone in West Seattle has access to the essentials they need.

The event will also honor the volunteers, donors, and community partners who make this work possible, including this year’s Nourishing Neighbors award recipient. We truly can’t do this work without our community.

With final guest counts due soon, this is the last chance to be part of what promises to be a meaningful and uplifting night in support of our neighbors.

Tickets and event details: bit.ly/NAF2026