WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglars hit Next-to-Nature pet shop in The Junction

We just got a call from Next-to-Nature Market pet-supplies shop in The Junction (4543 California SW), which is getting the word out that burglars hit their shop this morning. Police just arrived at the shop to take a report, so they had to cut the call short, but here’s what they say happened: Around 8:30 am, two women in a black Honda Civic broke in and got away with “thousands of dollars” worth of items: “They dug into the safe, stole electronics,” and more. The burglars’ faces were mostly covered and the shop owners don’t have security-camera images to share yet but the owners say what they can see so far suggests one white woman and one multiracial woman, one with blonde braids, and that they had a dog in their car, a “little black Chihuahua.” If you have any information, the incident number is 26-103643.