FOLLOWUP: Here’s the special West Seattle Water Taxi schedule for Saturday’s viaduct/tunnel celebration

(WSB photo, earlier this month)

As promised – the King County Water Taxi is out with its West Seattle schedule for this Saturday (February 2nd), a special one-day-only plan for the big viaduct/tunnel party.

SCHEDULE: The Water Taxi will run every 35-40 minutes Saturday on this schedule:

If it fills up, with people still waiting, they’ll leave immediately and return as soon as they can, but they advise that if you’re trying for a particular time, be there early. All standard fares apply on Saturday.

PARKING: The free Pier 2 lot, which holds about 250 cars, will be open on Saturday. The entrance is at 2424 Harbor Avenue SW, across from the 7-11, and there will be a free shuttle to and from the Water Taxi at Seacrest as has been the case on weekdays. It will open at 5:45 am Saturday and close at 7:45 pm – if you don’t get your car by then, the county warns, it’ll be locked in until Monday morning.

Again, this is for Saturday only – the Water Taxi will not run Sunday (the only event that day is the sold-out bike ride). So what happens when you arrive downtown? The Water Taxi website has advice in this update.