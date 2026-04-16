Ferry-dock traffic signal update, Food Fest recap, down-and-up crime trends @ Fauntleroy Community Association’s April meeting

By Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The Fauntleroy Community Association board met on Tuesday night at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse for their April meeting, chaired by FCA president Frank Immel and featuring several updates in addition to special guests from Washington State Ferries talking about plans for the new traffic signal scheduled for installation starting this fall at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal.

Meeting summary below:

SPD UPDATE: Crime prevention specialist Matt Brown and community service officer Jamie Heslin from the Southwest Precinct were in attendance to give an update, starting with some statistics:

For the SW Precinct as a whole, year-to-date, Brown said crime is down 10% compared to last year. This includes a significant drop in motor-vehicle thefts, from 181 last year to 99 this year. Brown attributed this to the fact it’s likely that a core group of people had been committing most of those thefts last year, and many of them have since been arrested and charged, which is a positive development.

For Fauntleroy in particular, crime is also down compared to last year, with 28 last year compared to 21 this year. The vast majority of those were property crimes.

As it relates to confirmed “shots-fired” incidents, for SW Precinct there have been 24 instances this year compared to 25 last year. Near Fauntleroy, there have been two incidents (neither with injuries), one on March 13th near the 9200 block of 35th Avenue SW, and the most recent on April 9th near 35th and SW Cambridge. As the summer months draw closer, “shots fired” incidents typically increase.

Brown did spotlight an increase in late-night burglaries in Fauntleroy (6 this year compared to 1 last year) which seem to particularly be targeting garages with glass windows. Reports that have been filed to SPD’s general investigation unit indicate that it’s likely the same perpetrator (perhaps driving a “boxy white sedan”), breaking into garage windows directly or into a nearby car and using the garage door opener to gain access and look for items of value like golf clubs, bikes and power tools. Brown asked neighbors to keep an eye out and to report anything suspicious.

Brown also noted that he followed up on the FCA’s board’s request from their March meeting to see if SPD can provide neighborhood support to help ease the potential “traffic nightmare” from the “dueling construction projects” planned for the area in a similar timeframe, including:

Brown said that requests for traffic support have been filed and that the SW Precinct captain (Krista Bair) is “definitely taking this seriously.” As Brown and Heslin departed the meeting for their next commitment, board members expressed gratitude for the support and action.

FERRY TERMINAL TRAFFIC SIGNAL: Next up was an update from WA State Ferries external relations director Hadley Rodero (who also lives in West Seattle) and Charlie Torres who serves as the project manager overseeing the design of the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal. The team provided an update on the new ferry dock intersection signal installation planned for fall 2026, and they explained the design, safety features, and how it will be maintained by SDOT with the timing of the signals adjusted based on performance data.

The team brought some updated visuals and renderings to share, including an overhead view of the new signals:

From Fauntleroy Way SW looking south:

From the ferry dock, looking east:

As well as the view from the bluff across the street, which has a lookout area known as Captain’s Park:

The team expects to award the construction contract in June, and construction work is scheduled to begin after September 8th to avoid the summertime “high season” rush as well as a construction moratorium related to the World Cup. The project will involve 3-4 months of construction work (which puts likely completion in late 2026 or early 2027). The signal will have sophisticated light controls designed to manage vehicle flow in different directions, with pedestrian safety being a key consideration. Rodero said there are plans to do extensive outreach to ferry customers and neighbors to provide information about the new system before it goes live. Torres said the signal is necessary due primarily to too many “close call accidents” in the area, as well as needing to improve overall traffic flow and efficiency with loading/unloading the boats.

FCA board members generally expressed support for the initiative but asked again about the aforementioned “dueling construction projects” in Fauntleroy, of which the new signal is one of them. The team acknowledged the challenges and agreed to have WSF representatives in attendance at FCA’s September board meeting (by that time, a contractor for the signal installation will have been selected and will likely be getting started), and again at the Fauntleroy Fall Festival in October to answer questions from the general public. The group also explored options for community engagement around the multiple related projects, including potential collaboration with the Rose Street crossing project, and potentially developing a community advisory group for the next environmental review phase.

Other points of Q&A:

Who runs the traffic signal project, WSF or SDOT? Rodero said it’s WSF initially, then SDOT will run it as they would any traffic intersection. In early May we’ll ask for bids, and likely award the contract in June, then the contractor will work with us on construction timelines that will start no earlier than September 8.

What about the timeline for the larger/broader Fauntleroy dock replacement? A: Torres said it’s very early in the process, with work expected to begin likely no earlier than 2029 following environmental review and more design work. Torres said they are already planning ahead for various factors, however, including the fact that the new dock’s tool booths will be 50ft further offshore. “The means more space to do sorting between vehicles and motorcycles,” and by destination, to help with loading.

One board member asked about plans for “the white house” near the ferry dock. Rodero said that the team has discussed plans for property transfer and having WSF use it as a construction administration space, including needed safety modifications and security measures.

After the signal is set up, how will the effectiveness be measured? Hadley said it would be an iterative process for a year or more, with adjustments made based on input from myriad stakeholders including Metro, SDOT and Fauntleroy neighbors. “That’s sort of the beauty of it being a signal. It can be changed.” Rodero said that her team will share contact information so that neighbors and customers can send feedback about the signal after it goes live.

Will the ferry captains have any influence/control of the signal, to ensure that each boat is efficiently unloaded so that the next wave of passengers can load? A: No, not initially, but we will work with them to monitor how things are going and then modify accordingly.

We heard there is a Southworth dock replacement project as well, is that right? A: It’s just the building, not the dock itself.

Will the dock ever be completely closed, during any of these construction projects? A: Highly unlikely, and if so it would be for an extremely short time and we have to mitigate that.

FOOD FEST RECAP: FCA’s David Haggerty and Reed Haggerty, along with other FCA board members, talked about the group’s successful annual meeting and Food Fest event last month (WSB coverage here). There were over 175 people in attendance, and 21 vendors. There were 40 renewals of annual FCA dues, and 12 new households joining FCA. Feedback about the event was positive from vendors and attendees alike. Board members discussed strategies and ideas for future Food Fests and events.

FCA FINANCES: Treasurer Alan Grainger presented the group’s financial report, noting that dues and contributions from the annual meeting and Food Fest exceeded expectations, and highlighted the progress toward business member support goals. As of the beginning of April, the group is 46% of the way toward its annual goal for incoming contributions, thanks to the bump from last month’s Food Fest and egg hunt.

FALL FESTIVAL PREPARATION: Related to finances, the group also discussed fundraising for the group’s other big annual event, the Fauntleroy Fall Festival (scheduled for Sunday October 18). To raise funds between now and then, there are several events planned, including:

May 12 fundraiser at Endolyne Joe’s

June 21 Father’s Day event at Super Deli Mart with music

July 3 golf tournament

September 24 celebration at Birdhouse

ROSE ST CROSSING: Immel noted that he had talked again with SDOT’s Ching Chan about the Rose St crossing project (involving pedestrian-operated flashing signals and a bus stop design with an island), and said that she wants to put together a joint community meeting with FCA and MoCA (Morgan Community Association) about the project, as a next-step. Details about that meeting are TBD.

OTHER FCA BUSINESS:

One Seattle: Board member Dave Follis agreed to continue monitoring impacts to Fauntleroy as it relates to the city’s One Seattle plan, most notably the related zoning changes, business district rules and residential density limitations.

agreed to continue monitoring impacts to Fauntleroy as it relates to the city’s One Seattle plan, most notably the related zoning changes, business district rules and residential density limitations. Community engagement and committees: The group identified the need to revitalize some existing committees, and potentially create some new ones. Members discussed transitioning from the current paper newsletter to email communications and also agreed to post meeting agendas online at least a week in advance to increase community engagement.

Technology and finances: The team discussed organizing a meeting to address technology usage, financial reporting and membership databases.

Flower box maintenance and donors: There are currently about 18 flower boxes in the “triangle” area at 45th/Brace Point/Fauntleroy Way, and the group discussed ideas for maintaining and improving them and acknowledging donors. Immel will write an article about it for FCA’s upcoming newsletter.

Organizational needs and volunteers: The group plans to work more closely with A Cleaner Alki in the future. FCA also identified needs for a secretary to manage meeting notes and someone to manage business memberships. The group will also look at bringing active volunteers onto the board in some capacity.

The FCA Board meets ten times per year on the second Tuesday of each month, at 6 pm in the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse board room. Meetings are open to the public.