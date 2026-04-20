READER REPORT: West Seattle High School Model United Nations delegates’ final conference of this year

It’s student diplomacy in action. This past weekend downtown, the West Seattle High School Model United Nations group participated in its fourth conference of the year, KingMUN. The head delegate of the group, WSHS sophomore Lars Norman, sent this report for us to share with you:

KingMUN stands for King County Model United Nations, and is one of four MUN conferences hosted by the student-led organization, Model United Nations Northwest. For more context, at MUN conferences, delegates are assigned to represent a specific country, organization, or individual. Delegates serve on committees with different focuses, topics, and sub-topics. Debates are held between delegates. The overarching goal of the event is for delegates to come to an agreement on resolutions. This year, the WSHSMUN delegation included 11 students: Lars Norman, Hannah Haskel, Iris Christian, Manon Coffinieres, Kat Andes, Azalea Geoghegan, Yaphet Etana, Eden O’Donnell, Josephine Mangelsen, Larssen Landers, and Francesca (Franki) Breznau Foster.

Lars tells WSB, “This was the last conference of the year, but we will be attending a conference Lakeside High School is hosting later this year. We are also excited to get started with more conferences next school year!”