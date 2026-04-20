West Seattle, Washington

20 Monday

58℉

WEST SEATTLE SUNSET: In case you didn’t have a view of this …

April 20, 2026 8:25 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

… some of your West Seattle neighbors did!

Above is a photo sent by Chris Frankovich; below, from Wyatt:

Today’s official high was 72 degrees, and tomorrow’s forecast to be at least a dozen degrees cooler, with the possibility of rain returning.

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