WEST SEATTLE SUNSET: In case you didn’t have a view of this …

… some of your West Seattle neighbors did!
Above is a photo sent by Chris Frankovich; below, from Wyatt:
Today’s official high was 72 degrees, and tomorrow’s forecast to be at least a dozen degrees cooler, with the possibility of rain returning.
… some of your West Seattle neighbors did!
Above is a photo sent by Chris Frankovich; below, from Wyatt:
Today’s official high was 72 degrees, and tomorrow’s forecast to be at least a dozen degrees cooler, with the possibility of rain returning.
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