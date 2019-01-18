DEVELOPMENT: Site tours Saturday for 8822 9th SW, next month for 2000/2050 SW Orchard; plus, 9201 Delridge Way’s Design Review return

Three chances for feedback on three eastern West Seattle projects:

8822 9TH SW SITE TOUR TOMORROW: One month after the announcement, tomorrow (Saturday, January 19th) is the day for the Early Community Design Review Outreach site tour of 8822 9th SW. It’s been two years since first word of a townhouse proposal for the ex-substation site. All are welcome to visit it and hear about the plan – 12 to 14 townhouses. Be there at 10 am.

2000/2050 SW ORCHARD SITE TOUR SET: The next Early Community Outreach site tour after that one will be 11 am February 2 at 2000/2050 SW Orchard, where we first reported in October 2017 on an early-stage plan for 18 rowhouse-style townhouses.

9201 DELRIDGE WAY RETURNS TO SOUTHWEST DESIGN REVIEW BOARD: One year after its first review, the self-storage project planned at this site will return to the Southwest Design Review Board for its second and possibly final review on February 21st. The preliminary notice is now on the city website; an official notice will likely come out within a week or two. You can find the city’s final report on last year’s review here.