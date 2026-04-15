West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

38℉

FOLLOWUP: Pro-pickleball petition drive opposing Seattle Parks ‘racquet sports strategy’

April 15, 2026 4:43 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle parks | WS & Sports

(From Seattle Metro Pickleball Association website)

Nine days after Seattle Parks released its “draft racquet-sports strategy” – here’s our first story – the Seattle Metro Pickleball Association has launched an online petition drive urging the city to at least “pause … all pickleball court removals.” The organization says the “strategy” – which would separate the two sports, which currently share many dual-striped courts – would remove 36 pickleball courts in seven locations, including four at Alki (lighted courts, the organization notes) and four in High Point. Next steps for the proposal include a discussion at tomorrow night’s Alki Community Council meeting and an official briefing at the 6 pm April 23 Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners meeting downtown (which includes a public-comment period).

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Pro-pickleball petition drive opposing Seattle Parks 'racquet sports strategy'"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.