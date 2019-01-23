West Seattle, Washington

23 Wednesday

48℉

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2nd post-Viaduct Wednesday, AM watch

January 23, 2019 5:30 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

5:30 AM: Good morning! Nothing major so far.

BUS LANE ENFORCEMENT TODAY: We brought this issue up during Tuesday’s media conference call with transportation/transit agencies. SDOT’s Dawn Schellenberg later told us, “We checked in with SPD and they confirmed [today] an officer will be posted at the beginning of the 4th Ave/Spokane off-ramp where it begins to loop off of mainline, and also one down the loop ramp approximately midway to prevent reentries into the bus lane.”

5:42 AM: Early train activity – SDOT and Metro have both tweeted alerts about East Marginal/Spokane.

5:53 AM: Camera still shows that blockage, so if you’re eastbound, we’d advise high bridge if possible rather than surface.

6:15 AM: High bridge is starting to fill up.

6:27 AM: Train has finally cleared on lower Spokane Street.

6:36 AM: Trouble on NB I-5 just north of the West Seattle Bridge, by I-90. One lane blocked. Meantime, after a rainy night, it’s just misting right now.

6:49 AM: I-5 problem is cleared. Spokane Street cam shows the train arm down again – so if you are planning to take lower Spokane, be forewarned, busy morning at the railroad crossings.

7:09 AM: No new problems – just busy. Meantime, the Tacoma crash mentioned by AdmiralDon in comments has just cleared, if you have to head that far.

7 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: 2nd post-Viaduct Wednesday, AM watch"

  • 5th generation Seattlite January 23, 2019 (6:05 am)
    Reply

    Why they turned that lane on 4th into a bus lane is absolutely beyond me. I get sick of the “punish cars” attitude. I’d absolutely love to take mass transit to work, but where I live its not an option, as the closest bus line meanders all over west seattle before finally going downtown. Ive considered the water taxi, but as I start work at 6:30 sharp, its not really an option.

    • WSB January 23, 2019 (6:13 am)
      Reply

      Because they temporarily need someplace for buses to go while Highway 99 is unavailable. This is a temporary bus lane.

    • Jenny January 23, 2019 (6:53 am)
      Reply

      But you understand that you still benefit from public transit, right? If all the people on all the packed buses drive solo like you do, you wouldn’t be going anywhere.I live in WS and work in SLU often starting at 6 or 7am and take the C line everyday, it’s great (viadoom non-withstanding- I’ve been home working in pajamas since it started). 

  • AdmiralDon January 23, 2019 (6:28 am)
    Reply

    I-5 closed in Tacoma for accident.  If headed south, seek alternatives!!

    • WSB January 23, 2019 (6:35 am)
      Reply

      That’s the big regional problem this morning. Seems like every day there’s one big marquee problem to the south, Federal Way, Tacoma, etc.

  • Blinkyjoe January 23, 2019 (6:51 am)
    Reply

    MUCH different this morning than yesterday. Bridge still totally full all lanes, but it was moving at a quicker pace. 19 minutes from Fairmont Park to I-90 eastbound at the 4th ave onramp.

  • Burienboi January 23, 2019 (7:02 am)
    Reply

    I’ve figured out just take the light rail I’d ra ty her be sardines than stuck in traffic by a train

