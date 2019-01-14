West Seattle, Washington

15 Tuesday

PM COMMUTE: First post-Viaduct afternoon/evening

January 14, 2019 3:36 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
3:30 PM: Good afternoon! We’re back to watch the journey home. For starters, Dale sends word that the 4000 block of SW Oregon should be avoided – police are there handling a crash.

3:57 PM: All clear. Incident Response Team truck was just leaving.

4:17 PM: From SDOT: “We’re seeing light traffic on major roads downtown, but traffic is picking up on Mercer St EB, I-5 SB into downtown, and on the West Seattle Bridge EB toward I-5.”

4:35 PM: If you’re choosing your route home, 1st Avenue on the south side of downtown looks good, per updates from a texter.

4 Replies to "PM COMMUTE: First post-Viaduct afternoon/evening"

  • SeattleNewbie January 14, 2019 (3:40 pm)
    Looks like lessons have been learned already. This morning I was not able to board the 6:30 taxi because boarding ended one minute prior to departure. The bottleneck was scanning cards and collecting fares ON the boat. This afternoon scanning and such occurred up by the ticket kiosks which meant that everyone in line got on. So MUCH better.

    • WSB January 14, 2019 (4:14 pm)
      Thanks for the update! We’re not able to be at the dock for the pm commute but appreciate updates from people who are boating home.

  • Bus rider January 14, 2019 (4:14 pm)
    Bottleneck starting at KC Courthouse through Safeco Field on Metro reroute.

  • BB January 14, 2019 (4:38 pm)
    On the C bus now and the transition down Columbia Way to the waterfront by the Ferry terminal seems a really bad decision.  It is a real bottleneck…slow going. 

