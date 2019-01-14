West Seattle, Washington

14 Monday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First post-Viaduct weekday – AM coverage

January 14, 2019 5:29 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times / WS-relevant traffic cams / Water Taxi schedule, other helpful info HERE)

5:30 AM: Good morning! As promised, we’re on watch early for the first post-Viaduct commute. No outbound trouble reported so far.

5:40 AM: WSDOT reports a collision on NB I-5 downtown: “in the gore point on NB 5 near Seneca; it isn’t blocking anything, but people are seeing it and slowing, so we are seeing a bit heavier traffic in that area.”

6:04 AM: Our crew is now headed to Seacrest to report on the Water Taxi commute for the rest of the morning, in addition to everything else we’re monitoring.

6:28 AM: Solid brake lights on the eastbound bridge. And an interesting report in comments – Route 56 did stop at the light-rail station, something Metro said they wouldn’t do. Please keep us all updated on anomalies (we’ll ask at the media briefings/Q&A sessions later). Also – wherever you see a temporary no-parking sign, TAKE IT SERIOUSLY!

Some of those zones are meant as holding zones for added buses that might be needed. … Meantime, still lots of room on the Water Taxi. The county isn’t providing passenger counts so far but we counted about 80 people boarding the one that’s about to leave.

6:40 AM: Update – 112 on that sailing. Still room (both boats on the WS run have 200+ capacity). Also, the low bridge opened for 11 minutes. Note that the temporary restrictions are in effect 7-10 am and 2-5 pm, and even during that time, it can still open for 5,000-gross-ton-plus vessels.

6:58 AM: 4700 block of West Marginal Way SW (by the Duwamish Longhouse) has a Seattle Fire “rescue extrication” response headed that way for a crash that is reported to be possibly “in a wooded area.” … Update: Car on roof, off road, one person hurt. Response is still likely to be affecting W. Marginal Way flow for a while.

7:12 AM: Water Taxi dock busy but NOT over capacity, still. Most-recent boat left with 110+ people. Here’s the line:

Marination Ma Kai at the dock is opening at 7 am for breakfast.

Meantime: Andy tells us that West Marginal near the Longhouse-vicinity crash scene is slick – temps this morning were close to freezing. We’re also told traffic there IS getting by despite the emergency response. … Thanks to everyone who’s sharing their experience in comments!

7:39 AM: The headline seems to be, everybody left early so backups started earlier. Meantime back at the dock, sailings are now surpassing 200 (getting closer to capacity). King County Executive Dow Constantine, longtime WT champion, is at the dock too:

7:49 AM: West Seattle-residing Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom tweeted that the 7:30 am bike counter on the “low bridge” showed 278. Meantime, most-recent Water Taxi run was just under 100. The Metro supervisor keeping watch on the temporary parking lot at Pier 2 tells us it’s only about a quarter full – free shuttle to the dock – so if you’re still considering how to get off the peninsula, that’s an option.

8:03 AM: A warning from Rebecca: “Please post a warning ASAP about the northern tip of California Ave where the street makes a sharp turn. I just saw two bicyclists and a moped wipe out there!! Very slippery right now.” She sent this photo:

(Rebecca adds that Ferry Avenue is slick too.) Meantime, bus riders say things are going relatively well – including private transit; an Amazon bus rider from The Junction said the 7 am trip only took five minutes longer than last week.

56 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: First post-Viaduct weekday - AM coverage"

  CarDriver January 14, 2019 (5:36 am)
    More car’s than usual on Eastbound bridge this morning at 4:15am. Southbound I5 was normal for this time of the morning. Northbound looked at it’s usual level.

  SeaSpade January 14, 2019 (5:56 am)
    Haven’t paid a lot of attention to the information provided, but was caught by surprise with the dedicated bus lane to 4th Saturday (the right of the two lanes on the offramp all the way through the light).  Given the middle lane is eligible for turns either way, am guessing this will be a source of backup using 4th to get downtown.

  Rachel January 14, 2019 (6:22 am)
    A happy plot twist: the 56 did drop riders off at the SODO light rail stop, which Metro previously said they would not do! Great option for folks commuting into downtown or UW who don’t want to deal with traffic. With the new bus lane at the 4th Ave Exit, it made it very quick to the SODO light rail stop. The bus turned right after the exit and went up the SODO busway instead of 4th Ave. 

  Yeahright102 January 14, 2019 (6:29 am)
    I thought that the low bridge would not be opened during the commute times, from the traffic cam, it looks like it is open.Was there a change of plans?

    WSB January 14, 2019 (6:36 am)
      No openings – for boats less than 5,000 tons – ALSO, between 7 and 10 am (it’s not 7 am yet).

  Wsgal January 14, 2019 (6:31 am)
    On the cam, looks like the lower bridge is open to boats – – thought they were going to try to do that less during the morning commute? 

    WSB January 14, 2019 (6:35 am)
      Yes, they were, except they said they would still be opening for 5,000-ton-plus boats.

  Paul January 14, 2019 (6:32 am)
    Left west Seattle at 530 and got to downtown Bellevue at 600am.  All good except I’m not an early morning person.  

    Maria January 14, 2019 (6:59 am)
      Ditto.  5:45 traffic was starting to build similar to previously 6:45am traffic.

      JK January 14, 2019 (7:20 am)
         Agree!  I’m usually a 7:00 am commuter; but, left at 5:30 am…was surprised that the WS Bridge was half full of cars at 5:40am.  Hang in there everyone:).

    98126res January 14, 2019 (7:02 am)
      Thx for the laugh… may a dark bold cup o joe help your early ride or your favorite beverage.

  smittytheclown January 14, 2019 (6:35 am)
    Even with the Bus Only lane on 4th, it was easy sailing (by car) at 5:40 all the way through downtown.  Probably not a huge surprise because that is pretty early, but I did expect a bit more traffic.I understand the need for the new 4th Bus Only lane, but that is going to eventually create some huge backups.  Wish they would have made it carpool/bus.Good luck this afternoon – that’s when we we REALLY see the impact.

  Westgirl January 14, 2019 (6:38 am)
    I’m assuming the helicopter I’ve been hearing is for traffic coverage?

  Chris January 14, 2019 (6:43 am)
    Helicopters keep buzzing Admiral

    WSB January 14, 2019 (6:47 am)
      Yup, just TV helicopters watching the bridge.

      Quiet please January 14, 2019 (7:13 am)
        Ok I get it, the news channels want their cameras to pick up all the trafficHowever they SHOULD respect neighborhoods especially in the early morning hoursThe helicopters should stay just over the traffic

  Kristina January 14, 2019 (6:44 am)
    Left my home near the WS Nursery at about 6:01. Used the 4th exit to get to I-90, and then went to work near downtown Bellevue (Bellevue High School, off Bellevue Way). We arrived at 6:28am, which is actually really close to our regular commute.”Our” because now I’m carpooling. The deaths of local orcas have really shaken me about the impact of human lives on our environment (and of course, there are a million other proofs of that impact, too), and so I got organized at last and created a work carpool. The three of us have been carpooling for a couple of months – hurrah! It’s actually pretty great: wonderful colleagues to chat with, I only have to drive 1/3 of the time (so 1/3 the amount of gas I buy, 1/3 the wear and tear on my car), and it’s forcing me to work a reasonable amount (not so much extra) because I can honestly say to my students “gotta go to my carpool!” It’s a big win all around, I wish I’d done it sooner, but with Viadoom it’s a really good time to try it out if you haven’t.We’ll see how long it takes to get home at 4pm….

    Also John January 14, 2019 (7:27 am)
      Glad to hear you’ve changed your life.for the environment.  I hope more will follow your example.  Now if we can get people to start having less kids…….  That’s where the difference will come from.  Good news over the weekend was that Americans did have fewer babies in 2017 then in the past 30 years….

    CatLady January 14, 2019 (7:43 am)
      This is great!! I mean not that our planet is dying, but that you’ve found a carpool that works for you. I hope you’re able to keep doing it! 

    KM January 14, 2019 (8:13 am)
      Thank you for carpooling! I don’t have a commute, but I have definitely been biking and walking more often for my errands around WS.

  WS Parent January 14, 2019 (6:47 am)
    For anyone as frustrated as our family with the constant hovering of the KOMO TV helicopter waking our kids up too early, here are the emails and phone directly into the newsroom.After 15 minutes of hovering, I just called the newsroom.
    tips@komonews.com
    Dwhitaker@komonews.com (reporter in the helicopter)
    https://komonews.com/station/people/denise-whitaker
    Newsroom: 206.404.4145
    https://twitter.com/komonews

    LJJ January 14, 2019 (7:29 am)
      Seriously. We’re in the same boat (kids up early… and cranky). Given the duration and circling (and sirens heading to the accident near the Duwamish), I thought there was some kind of big emergency. It’s not enough that people have to deal with the stress of the traffic disruptions this morning— everyone at home has to deal with helicopters and tired/cranky kids, too. 

    Send that January 14, 2019 (7:39 am)
      News choppers dont belong over neighborhoods to report FREEWAY/Road conditions, they can stay over water and SODO areas (industrial).   There are noise ordinances that TV crews have to follow too! Report to FAA and news stations.  They can fly higher or away from neighborhoods.  Its not a crisis, major crime, natural disaster or parade!tips@komonews.comDwhitaker@komonews.com (reporter in the helicopter)https://komonews.com/station/people/denise-whitakerNewsroom: 206.404.4145https://twitter.com/komonews

  L January 14, 2019 (6:48 am)
    Just curious if WSB will be reporting how this impacts commute within WS.  Backed up traffic on Delridge can impact getting to places north within WS.

    WSB January 14, 2019 (7:10 am)
      If we get reports, we’ll share them. We’re only as good as the info we get. Need everybody’s help!

      WS Parent January 14, 2019 (7:13 am)
        enough with the helicopter! Everyone knows to come to the blog for news, not be watching TV

  Susan January 14, 2019 (6:49 am)
    Left at 0600, arrived at 0625 to the hospital. Several speeding, aggressive drivers on 35th Ave SW before Alaska, lots of bus lane violators in the “old” bus lane and now in the “new” 4th Ave bus lane.  None of that seemed necessary as 35th was not backed up and traffic was moving the whole time. 

  Shawn January 14, 2019 (6:52 am)
    I haven’t left for my bus yet, but I’d wager a paycheck that Avalon-to-bridge is going to be the choke point for buses. I hope I get one of those drivers who knows how to maneuver around the clogs rather than sitting in traffic like a car. It’s rare, but it happens.

  NativeWestSeattleite January 14, 2019 (7:00 am)
    Left White Center at 6:30, experienced 7:30 traffic. Travel time (33 minutes from White Center to Bellevue, with quick carpool drop off at Stadium). We have been working toward 5:30 departure the last couple weeks to prepare for this (and obviously still struggled). I’m noticing traffic lights don’t seem to be synchronised for “rush hour” and I have been stopping a lot on 1st and 4th for lights. Is there any way to tell if the city has altered light patterns to account for earlier commute starts? 

  Sleep Mode January 14, 2019 (7:10 am)
    I got on the bridge at 35th around 6:15 am and made it to Beacon Hill by 6:30. Not bad! Anyone else have a WS to Beacon Hill commute experience to share? It would be nice to leave a little later if possible, but I worry about the backup on the bridge. 

  Commuter person January 14, 2019 (7:11 am)
    Driving from Westwood Village at 6:10am to SLU took about 45 mins. I also got stuck at the lower bridge being open though… 

  Cool Rick January 14, 2019 (7:13 am)
    As a regular water taxi commuter who lives within walking distance, I am not looking forward to the filthy masses ruining my nice, sleepy commute

    Lisa January 14, 2019 (7:24 am)
      Wow, Cool Rick, you sound like a joy to be around. Who says the masses are filthy. Really?

    Adam January 14, 2019 (8:10 am)
      wow indeed.  Maybe you ought to buy your own boat, Rick, if you’re too good to ride with other commuters.  Maybe public transportation just isn’t for you, or maybe you just don’t understand the concept of “public” transportation.  Either way, I hope someone really “filthy” sat right next to you this morning.

  Amy Thomson January 14, 2019 (7:14 am)
    Hearing helicopters near our place.  We’re off of West Marginal near the accident.  Fingers crossed that the people in the car are okay!

    WSB January 14, 2019 (7:16 am)
      The crash is off the road. We’re staying with the Water Taxi. The helicopters are TV choppers that were already up to look at the bridge, so they may be detouring over to look at the crash, but it’s NOT emergency-responder helicopters.

  Kim January 14, 2019 (7:18 am)
    Left Alki at 6:30. Made it over the bridge and to work in the CD via 23rd by 7:00 am. Yes, crowded, but not different than usual—except I left 35 minutes early. 

  Annoyed parent January 14, 2019 (7:22 am)
    HEY news stations-  KEEP YOUR DAMN CHOPPERS OVER THE FREEWAY OR SODO. We and out kids are sleeping.  No crime happening and not a disaster 😡😡

  DrBathroom January 14, 2019 (7:26 am)
    Walked on pretty quickly for the 7:20 WT sailing. We’ve got the San Juan Clipper for the extra runs. Pretty full but not much of a wait. 

  SuperAwesome January 14, 2019 (7:26 am)
    Left the house at 5:55 to catch the 6:07 37 bus to SODO.  Bus was 10 mins late and unexpectedly rerouted from 1st Avenue to the Bus Only Lane.  Took me an hour from Alki to Starbucks center in SODO that would have taken about 15 mins if I had just driven.

  Ryan January 14, 2019 (7:32 am)
    6 am commute across WS bridge to I-5 N like a 6:45 commute -heavy volumes.  Good luck folks

  Admiral January 14, 2019 (7:33 am)
    I left my house (Admiral & 38th) at 5:45, and there was still plenty of street parking near the water taxi (though I noticed many people parking further away and walking because they didn’t realize they could park closer in where the temp no parking signs are, since it was after 5am). I was on the 6:15 sailing.

  Alicia January 14, 2019 (7:35 am)
    The #37 (6:16 departure) took the SODO Busway rather than 1st with the option to exit at SODO light rail stop, like the 56. Very zippy once on bridge with dedicated 4th avenue lane and cops giving buses priority at the turn from Royal Brougham back to 4th. It’s not clear to me from https://www.kingcounty.gov/depts/transportation/metro/schedules-maps/037.aspx if the 37 WS bound will stop at any of usual 1st Ave stops.

  Brent Curtis January 14, 2019 (7:35 am)
    Left my house for my transit commute to UW about 45 minutes (6:45 today) early to be on the safe side. 120 was less crowded than my usual bus. Got me downtown 45 minutes earlier than I would have. The 49 driver for the bus I jumped on said he is running an hour behind for reasons unknown. But end result of day one is I left for work 45 minutes early, actually had a seat on the bus and will arrive at work 45 minutes early in about 5 minutes from now. Transit is great!

  Taxi rider January 14, 2019 (7:37 am)
    If the water taxi is an option, please take it. 7:05 sailing was a breeze.

  John January 14, 2019 (7:37 am)
    Took the first run of the #37 this morning, it was it’s usual ~8-10 minutes late. It filled up but not to the point of anyone needing to stand.   Some confusion on where the SoDo stops would be (There was also a Metro employee on board assisting the driver), it stopped somewhere north of Spokane on the Busway and at the SoDo Light Rail, then on to it’s usual back on 4th.  Overall the trip was maybe 15-20 minutes later than usual…not awful.   We’ll see what the rest of the week brings!

  Plf January 14, 2019 (7:49 am)
    Give it a rest helicopter haters, show your children patience and that sometimes a community need should be considered above individual needthis is temporary and your anger is less than attractive to your neighbors and your kids, lead by example

  NH January 14, 2019 (7:50 am)
    Was on the 57 leaving Admiral at 7 am, arrived at 3rd/Union 7:25! Nice. Traffic didn’t seem that heavy, bus had lots of room, maybe a lot of it shifted earlier? We’ll see how the trip home goes…

  Burienboi January 14, 2019 (7:52 am)
    Had to help my 122 burien bus dri er as he got lost around the Spokane st please tell metro drivers to follow detour signs!

  Lynda January 14, 2019 (7:58 am)
    Does anyone know if any of the sailings allow dogs during this time?

  AMD January 14, 2019 (7:59 am)
    This is my third day commuting post-viaduct.  This is the third different route the 120 has taken to get me downtown.  It’s both reassuring and terrifying that the bus drivers are as confused as we are.  Saturday it took the busway but stopped in Pioneer Square and didn’t go any further into town.  Yesterday it took the busway and actually went all the way to 3rd and Virginia (expected route).  Today it took 4th instead of the busway, added a stop at the stadiums, and did go all the way down 3rd to Virginia.  Bottom line: keep your backup plan ready for a little while longer.  There’s no guarantee what happened today will (or should) happen again tomorrow.  It’s going to be a minute for everyone to figure it out.  Time was normal for a slightly later commute, which was nice.  Left White Center at 6:45 and was downtown about 7:30. 

  Jen January 14, 2019 (8:02 am)
    Left Morgan junction at 7:50 to head to SODO expecting huge backups. Made it to the 1st Ave exit in 10 minutes. As I suspected, no one is paying attention to the new bus only lane to 4th Ave, I wonder if they’ll have anyone monitor it. Hoping every day is like this, it’s actually better than it has been the last 6 months.

  T@westwood January 14, 2019 (8:03 am)
    How is 35th doing going north to the bridge from Westwood area? Is the number 21 bus getting to 4th Ave ok?

  Joe January 14, 2019 (8:08 am)
    7:45 AM C-line was only 1/4 full and made it downtown faster than usual, 18 minutes Avalon to Seneca. I guess nobody went to work today 

  Jeremy Charbonneau January 14, 2019 (8:08 am)
    Left Luna Park area in the c ride. Took about 15 minutes to get down town. I assume this’ll change tomorrow, but I’ll enjoy the heck out of it today. 

  TSurly January 14, 2019 (8:10 am)
     One of the easiest bike commutes I’ve had in along time, traffic volumes similar to the week of Xmas. Here is my prediction though. People will take a crack at changing there habits (telecommuting, riding the bus/water taxi, etc), but will revert back when the see traffic volumes, thinking it isn’t that bad. Everyone will be back in their cars on Wednesday, which is when the real hell will begin. 

