HAPPENING NOW: Gator Fair fun in the sun @ Gatewood Elementary

Sunshine hit full strength just in time for the Gatewood Elementary Gator Fair, now starting its second of four hours on the playground and field on the west side of the campus at 4320 SW Myrtle. This is the fourth year for the carnival-style festival presented by the Gatewood PTA and volunteers. Lots of game booths, including Chuck A Duck:

The national #1 West Seattle Rhodies FC is there too with a chance to kick a goal:

All over the playground, lots of sights and sounds as well as games.

Lots going on – performances, cupcake walks … Everything’s free except the food and treat trucks/carts in the northwest corner, including Taco Corte and Seattle Pops:

It’s not free to produce, though, and you have ample opportunities to donate to the PTA to help out – “there are QR codes EVERYWHERE!” as the announcement said. One unique tactic, we learned: The prizes are all “recycled toys” – the PTA saves the up all year – “dentist toys, McDonald’s toys,” etc. – “the kids love it (and) we don’t buy anything!”

While you’re there, don’t miss the Urban Survival Skills Fair, a lot more fun than the name might found. It includes the stuff that really matters – like, how do you go to the bathroom if the plumbing’s not working after a disaster?

And how do you make sure you can find your pets? Maple Bar the Golden Retriever is at that table:

Always carry a photo, and treats, were two hints. Then there’s the display about what to do during an earthquake:

All this – the carnival and survival-skills fair – continues until 2:30 pm today!