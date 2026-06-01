FOLLOWUP: Morgan Junction EV-charging lot opening delayed again

Passing the Morgan Junction electric-vehicle charging-lot construction site (4118 SW Morgan) over the weekend, we noticed that it didn’t appear to have made much progress. Then this morning, before we could even send Seattle City Light> an inquiry, we received this note from SCL spokesperson Jenny Levesque:

I would like to provide you with an update about construction progress for the Morgan Junction Electric Vehicle Charging Station. Site conditions during construction have been more challenging than we anticipated. This, in combination with the right-of-way construction moratorium for the FIFA World Cup™, means that we will not meet the estimated completion date of August 2026. We will have a better idea of the new estimated completion date after the moratorium ends in July. Crews will continue to work within City Light property during the moratorium.

We asked an immediate followup question about what constituted the “challenging … conditions,” but have yet to hear back. Four months have passed since we reported the first signs of construction work at the site, which is designed for eight chargers and was originally supposed to be built in 2022.