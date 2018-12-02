HAPPENING NOW: Junction rally against anti-Semitism

On all corners of Walk-All-Ways, people are standing against anti-Semitism and against hate in general. There’s even been dancing – a mini-flash mob of “Hava Nagila.”

Brief 'Hava Nagila' flash mob until the light changed pic.twitter.com/rggBqgrJq6 — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) December 2, 2018

Hate-Free Delridge organized the demonstration as a community response to the anti-Semitic vandalism in Sunrise Heights a week ago.

The woman whose home was vandalized was here thanking organizers. The rally is expected to continue until 1 pm; more photos to come.