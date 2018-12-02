West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Junction rally against anti-Semitism

December 2, 2018 12:21 pm
|      1 COMMENT
On all corners of Walk-All-Ways, people are standing against anti-Semitism and against hate in general. There’s even been dancing – a mini-flash mob of “Hava Nagila.”

Hate-Free Delridge organized the demonstration as a community response to the anti-Semitic vandalism in Sunrise Heights a week ago.

The woman whose home was vandalized was here thanking organizers. The rally is expected to continue until 1 pm; more photos to come.

1 Reply to "HAPPENING NOW: Junction rally against anti-Semitism"

  • Jim P. December 2, 2018 (12:51 pm)
    I can’t generally make it to such events due to mobility issues but my heart and mind is there in full support.We are one, we are humans.Jim P.

