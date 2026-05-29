BIZNOTE: Easy Street Records, Mystery Made collaborate on limited-edition gear for soccer-filled summer

Getting hyped for world-class summer soccer yet? Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan sent word tonight of his biz’s collaboration with fellow Junction biz Mystery Made, creating gear to put a West Seattle spin on things:

The world is rolling into Seattle this summer, and West Seattle is ready. Soccer or futball, depending on who you ask, is taking over the city; rep the W. Seattle neighborhood with pride. Welcome the masses with us.

Another collaboration in community by these two small businesses.

Authentic Pro Soccer jersey comes with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity, a premium double-sided loyalty team soccer scarf, and a custom enamel collector’s pin set. Built right, designed by us and for the West Seattle Hardcore !