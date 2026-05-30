BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Avalon Glassworks sets closing date

We first told you back in mid-April about Shannon and Jon Felix‘s plan to retire from the glass-art business after 23 years of running Avalon Glassworks in West Seattle’s Luna Park business district. At the time they didn’t have a closing date set yet. Now they do: June 30. Starting that date, the retail and glass-blowing space will close, but they’ll continue selling inventory online after that until it’s gone. Also for sale: The studio equipment.

When we talked with the Felixes in April, they were offering the business for sale as-is, but so far no takers, so they’re focusing on selling the equipment “either in-place or you-haul.” Here’s a list of what they have:

You can reach them at glasssales@avalonglassworks.com to find out more. And again, Avalon Glassworks is still open for a month at 2914 SW Avalon Way; retail hours are noon-4 pm Thursdays through Sundays.