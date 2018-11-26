West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle Crime Watch: Anti-Semitic vandalism outside local Jewish families’ homes

November 26, 2018 2:23 pm
(WSB photos)

We usually don’t fully show graffiti vandalism.

The West Seattle residents who found this vandalism outside their homes contacted us about it and asked that we do show it.

They wonder if it has happened to anyone else.

The vandalism appeared behind their homes along an alley in Sunrise Heights – in red paint on a garage, “JEW,” and on the pavement, “F— JEW THIEVE.”

The residents believe it was painted overnight.

The residents say they are Jewish, but they haven’t had problems or threats and have no idea who would do this and why.

Police have been to the scene and photographed the vandalism (here’s background on hate-crime laws), and they are investigating. If you have any tips, call SPD.

  • Yma November 26, 2018 (2:41 pm)
    Reply

    WHAT? this is so wrong. I am very sorry. Not good, not good, not good. People – watch out for each other. Don’t let something like this just pass by.

