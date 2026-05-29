READER REPORT: Hit-run on West Seattle Bridge

Pamela thinks the driver who hit her car on the West Seattle Bridge on Thursday morning might have wanted to do the right thing but couldn’t pull over. So she’s trying to find them. The driver hit her from behind while trying to change lanes just before 8 am Thursday: “I saw you rolled down your window but then kept going. Tough spot to stop. Hoping for your honesty. Thank you.” This photo suggests the car was a newer dark gray or black Toyota RAV4 with a Washington plate including the letters YV. Her car, if it helps jog a memory, is a 2011 Lexus GX460, black, with a Canadian sticker on the back. She’s filed a collision report with the State Patrol, M4785868. So if you’re the driver, you can refer to that, or contact us and we’ll forward you to Pamela.