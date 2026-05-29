Washington State Ferries’ 75th anniversary celebration includes chance to dance onboard

This past Tuesday, in our report on the Washington State Ferries online community meeting, we noted the mention of WSF’s 75th anniversary celebration throughout June. They’ve since announced times and dates for specific events, and one will happen on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route, with DJs from dance-music radio station C89.5:

KNHC-FM C89.5 Public Radio will host live DJ sets on four ferries throughout June, bringing music to the sun decks and giving riders another way to celebrate. Dates include: Friday, June 12, on the following Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route sailings: 3:30 p.m. out of Fauntleroy, 3:55 p.m. out of Vashon, 4:15 p.m. out of Southworth and 4:40 p.m. out of Vashon.

These systemwide plans will include Triangle Route ferries too:

June 1 anniversary events To kick off the celebration on anniversary day, WSF will raise a custom anniversary flag on top of the Space Needle. Ferries in service also will fly special 75th anniversary flags throughout June. Starting June 1, riders can receive anniversary giveaways, including stickers. These items will be available as long as supplies last. WSF’s food service vendor Sodexo Live!, which operates the onboard galleys, will offer a free small popcorn or coffee with any purchase on June 1 only.

Here’s the full announcement of WSF anniversary events. June 1, 1951, was the day Washington State Ferries began operations, after taking over what had been Puget Sound Navigation Company.