West Seattle Saturday: Bazaars, parties, more!

(Steller’s Jay, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

First big Saturday of the holiday season, though these aren’t ALL holiday highlights:

SPECIAL TIME/PLACE FOR WS LINUX USER GROUP: If you’re going to the Seattle GNU/Linux Conference, catch up with WSeaLUG there. 8 am – info here – at Seattle Central College on Capitol Hill. (1701 Broadway)

CLEAN UP ROXHILL PARK: Grab your gloves and go help the neighbors who’ve been taking care of Roxhill Park for years. 9 am, meet in the parking lot. (29th SW/SW Barton)

WHITE CENTER SUMMIT: 9 am breakfast, 10 am summit, all welcome at Evergreen High School. (830 SW 116th)

HPIC HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Today’s the day for the legendary Highland Park Improvement Club Holiday Bazaar, 10 am-3 pm. 20+ vendors! Lunch for sale! Bar open! (1116 SW Holden)

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART AND HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: 2nd of 3 days and the longest, 10 am-4 pm. Vendors are listed in our report from the first night. At the Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall. (9140 California SW)

SHOREWOOD ELEMENTARY HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 10 am-4 pm at the school, featuring handmade goods and Santa photos, among other things. (2725 SW 116th)

NURSERY OPEN HOUSE: West Seattle Nursery holiday open house, 11 am-2 pm, with special presentations and demonstrations. (California/Brandon)

TAPROOT SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-1 pm, this K-5 school invites you to its Fauntleroy Schoolhouse open house. (9131 California SW)

LOOK FOR SALMON @ ‘OPEN CREEK‘: Noon-3 pm, you’re invited to visit Fauntleroy Creek, where you just might see spawning salmon. Go to the fish-ladder overlook and wait for a volunteer to come escort you to creekside. More info here. If you’ve never been before, this Google Street View shows you the entrance. (Upper Fauntleroy Way SW & SW Director)

HAPPY 2ND ANNIVERSARY, OUNCES! Noon-10 pm, Ounces in North Delridge is celebrating its second anniversary with free pizza and more. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

CANNA CULTURE GRAND OPENING: 1-5 pm, it’s a party celebrating the opening of Canna Culture, in what had been the original location of Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor), with art, food, education, and more, as detailed here. 21+. (5435 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS WINE RELEASE: Day 2! Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) has just released “a 2015 Unoaked Chardonnay and our 2014 Heart Box Red Merlot. Just in time for the Thanksgiving Holidays, both these wines pair great with traditional holiday meals.” The tasting room/wine bar is open 2-7 pm today. (5910 California SW)

BOOK DRIVE: 2-4 pm at Aegis West Seattle (WSB sponsor). Bring books, get cocoa and cookies! (4700 SW Admiral Way)

VETERANS DAY DINNER: It’s an annual tradition – free spaghetti dinner for veterans and their families as well as others with connection to the armed services. Dinner starts at 5:30 pm at American Legion Post 160; program at 6. (3618 SW Alaska)

NELSON WRIGHT & STEVE BECK: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), singer-songwriters “in the Americana tradition.” (5612 California SW)

‘FOOLS’ NIGHT 3: 7:30 pm curtain time for the West Seattle High School Drama Club‘s production of the Neil Simon. Ticket info is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

THE OLD GROWTH QUARTET: 7:30 pm at Kenyon Hall – “the band features an eclectic repertoire of traditional and original music, with deep roots in bluegrass, country, and folk.” (7904 35th SW)

BENEFIT FOR WOUNDED WARRIORS: Country singer/songwriter Lauren Davidson‘s show at The Skylark benefits the Wounded Warriors Project. Doors at 8, music at 9, advance tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … via our complete calendar.