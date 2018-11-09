West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: 2018 Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show, night 1

November 9, 2018 6:24 pm
(WSB photos from final show setup this afternoon)

Looking for something to do before/after dinner? The Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show has begun! Open until 8 tonight at Fauntleroy Church‘s Fellowship Hall – free to stop in and browse:

Courtesy of Judy Pickens, here’s the list of this year’s participating artists:

Melissa Aaron – Spice blends & teas

Michelle Aitken – Beach-inspired ceramics

Mary Anderson – Whimsical cashmere & fleece hats

Leslee Avery Beausoleil – Cold-pressed soaps & dog shampoo

Sonja Bergstrom – SheepPAL footstools

Saki Uehara-Bingen – Hand-designed mandala products

Gretchen Curtis – Hand-knitted textiles

Josephine DeLellis – Collages, shadow boxes & collage kits

Natalie Fobes – Prints, mobiles & notecards

Esperanza Robles-Lazo – Delicate wire-wrapped jewelry

Johanna Lindsay – Playful glass & wire jewelry

Kate Lorenzini – Fine greeting cards, packaging & paper sundries

Dee Miller – Garden art

Marise Miville – Nature-inspired handmade jewelry

David Somers – Wood turnings, engravings, carvings & paintings

Linda Thorson – Molded concrete yard art & birdhouses

The church is at 9140 California SW. The show/sale continues 10 am-4 pm tomorrow and 11 am-2 pm Sunday, one of the first events of the season – here’s our calendarized list of holiday events (more to come, in the calendar and our almost-ready Holiday Guide).

