HAPPENING NOW: 2018 Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show, night 1

(WSB photos from final show setup this afternoon)
Looking for something to do before/after dinner? The Fauntleroy Fine Art and Holiday Gift Show has begun! Open until 8 tonight at Fauntleroy Church‘s Fellowship Hall – free to stop in and browse:
Courtesy of Judy Pickens, here’s the list of this year’s participating artists:
Melissa Aaron – Spice blends & teas
Michelle Aitken – Beach-inspired ceramics
Mary Anderson – Whimsical cashmere & fleece hats
Leslee Avery Beausoleil – Cold-pressed soaps & dog shampoo
Sonja Bergstrom – SheepPAL footstools
Saki Uehara-Bingen – Hand-designed mandala products
Gretchen Curtis – Hand-knitted textiles
Josephine DeLellis – Collages, shadow boxes & collage kits
Natalie Fobes – Prints, mobiles & notecards
Esperanza Robles-Lazo – Delicate wire-wrapped jewelry
Johanna Lindsay – Playful glass & wire jewelry
Kate Lorenzini – Fine greeting cards, packaging & paper sundries
Dee Miller – Garden art
Marise Miville – Nature-inspired handmade jewelry
David Somers – Wood turnings, engravings, carvings & paintings
Linda Thorson – Molded concrete yard art & birdhouses
The church is at 9140 California SW. The show/sale continues 10 am-4 pm tomorrow and 11 am-2 pm Sunday, one of the first events of the season – here’s our calendarized list of holiday events (more to come, in the calendar and our almost-ready Holiday Guide).
