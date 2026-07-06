WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three neighborhood reports

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

GENESEE HILL FIRESETTER: This report via phone – a man tried to set a tree on fire at 47th SW and SW Genesee this past hour or so; 911 was called, police responded, but, the witness said, didn’t arrest the man because they had no evidence, and he claimed he was just trying to light a cigarette. Partial description: gray hoodie, blue mask, 5’7″ to 5’11”.

CAR BREAK-INS: A texter says cars were “broken into again on 33rd Avenue between Andover and Charlestown, not many valuables taken but some sunglasses and other items.”

CAR PROWLER INTERRUPTED: Also via text – this happened Friday night on 47th SW in Seaview – the texter interrupted a car prowler: “They climbed into our unlocked car parked in the street … wearing a balaclava. He ran to a white sedan when we yelled. It was surreal and unsettling, but everyone is OK.”