TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday, with heat alert on the way

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, July 20, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory alert for 10 am Tuesday through 11 pm Wednesday – but today is forecast as becoming mostly sunny, with a seasonable high in the upper 70s. Sunrise was at 5:32 am today; sunset is now happening before 9 pm – tonight it’ll be at 8:58 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes. That’s also where you’ll find this FYI:

If you’re driving through our Vashon or Fauntleroy terminals early next week, please expect delays as we repair pavement on the docks. Construction crews will be at the Vashon terminal on Monday, July 20 and at the Fauntleroy terminal on Tuesday, July 21. Work will start around 7 a.m. and be completed around 3 p.m. both days. Vehicles will be directed around the work areas.

STADIUM ZONE

*The Mariners‘ homestand continues with a 6:40 pm game vs. Cincinnati.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

A few from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!