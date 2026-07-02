TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: July’s first Thursday

6:07 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, July 2, 2026. No Seattle World Cup match today – last one’s on Monday (USA vs. Belgium).

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Today’s forecast is for clouds, chance of pm rain, and a high in the mid-60s. Sunrise was at 5:16 am today; sunset will be at 9:10 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes.

STADIUM ZONE TONIGHT

Mariners are home, playing the Angels at 6:40 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

The city cameras’ updating-framegrab feature is back, as shown on the the SDOT map, so they’re back in our morning lineup:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!