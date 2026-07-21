YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle Rotary’s ‘Pencil Me In for Kids’ school-supply drive under way

Looking ahead to next school year – just weeks away – the Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) hopes you can help with this year’s Pencil Me In for Kids school-supply drive. Here’s how:

Pencil Me In For Kids (PMIFK) is a West Seattle Rotary-sponsored project that has provided basic school supplies to West Seattle K-5 students in need since 1995. Their 31st annual School Supply Drive runs through August 1.

You can help by donating supplies that elementary school students frequently use. High demand items include folders with pockets (e.g., Pee-Chees), washable markers (fine tip, wide or slant tip, black and color markers), and colored pencils.

Collection boxes are located at Brookdale Admiral Heights Senior Living, Fauntleroy Church & YMCA (9140 California SW), and West Seattle Thriftway (California & Fauntleroy).

“In addition, monetary donations allow us to buy school supplies at a discount and help hundreds of K-5 students in West Seattle,” said Sue Lindblom, former owner of Illusions Hair Design, who founded Pencil Me In For Kids 31 years ago and continues to coordinate the annual drive. “Online donations can be made via the West Seattle Rotary Foundation (bit.ly/3Uio6rh) and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.” (Note: Select Local Projects on the drop-down list and type “PMIFK” on the notes.)

Hosted by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, PMIFK is one of several local Rotary projects that support children, youth, and schools, including Music4Life (collecting orchestra and band instruments for K-12 music programs) and a variety of scholarships and awards. Learn more at westseattlerotary.org/projects/local.