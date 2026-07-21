WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man arrested after calling 911 about gunfire

Last night just before midnight, police got a call about gunfire in the 8800 block of 9th SW – but the subsequent dialogue with dispatch suggested some concern about a false report. A few hours later, we got a message suggesting gunfire had been verified after all. So we asked Seattle Police for the report narrative, and here’s what they provided:

On July 20 at 11:50 p.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of 9th Avenue Southwest, where a man experiencing a mental health crisis and said that someone had shot into his home, and he fired back from inside his apartment. That man called several times the previous night alleging that people were stalking him and had Molotov cocktails, which was not the case. As officers arrived, they observed what appeared to be bullet damage to the suspect’s window and a bullet hole across the courtyard in another apartment. Officers convinced the suspect to walk outside unarmed and placed him into custody. They then performed a welfare check in the suspect’s apartment and the apartment with the bullet hole across the courtyard. There were no injuries. A gun was later recovered, and the suspect was booked into King County Jail for the weapons violations.

According to the jail roster, the man who was arrested is being held for investigation of unlawful firearm possession,