Musicmaking, dancing, swimming, paddling, more for your West Seattle Tuesday!

Thanks to Al for the artichoke-flower-and-bee photo! Here’s our list of event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily operations continue at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) – free, scheduled 11 am-8 pm daily.

SEAFAIR PARADE OF SHIPS: As previewed Monday, they’ll be passing West Seattle around noonish, heading to the downtown waterfront – Navy and Coast Guard vessels, but organizers have yet to announce which ones.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW; WSB sponsor); today’s program is “George Washington Speaks: Vern Fykholm appears as George Washington and will answer your questions to the first President of the United States.”

SOUTH PARK SPROUTS GARDEN CLUB: Explore the natural world at South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.), noon-1 pm.

BEGINNING A NATURE JOURNAL: Today’s Summer Quest project is at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), noon.

WADING POOLS OPEN: With sunshine and warm weather, West Seattle’s regular wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and at EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily sessions continue at the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SUMMER QUEST – KEEPING A NATURE JOURNAL: 12 pm to 2 pm, workshop at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

CHESS CLUB: All levels! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly 2 pm meeting; here’s the agenda, which explains how to participate, in person or remotely.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) are presenting this weekly event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), story time followed by a garden activity.

PLAY ALONG IN THE PARK: 6 pm, third of four Tuesday nights during which you are invited to play with the West Seattle Community Orchestras at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) – see our calendar listing for specific groups and times. Not a musician? Come watch/listen!

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, “Unplugged: A Musical Gathering” at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

OPEN MIC: 6 pm signups, 7 pm music at the open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you aren’t a Boeing employee – the link explains how to RSVP.

PAST, PRESENT, & ELSEWHERE: Album-listening sessions at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), every Tuesday night, 7-9 pm.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm – lots of info in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four Tuesday trivia venues – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm Tuesdays, until 1:30 am, your turn to sing! (4717 California SW)

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!