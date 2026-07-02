Here’s the list for your pre-holiday West Seattle Thursday

(Water Taxi riders, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more – thanks to everyone who sends events for us to share!):

THURSDAY KAYAK CLUB: 10 am with Alki Kayak Tours at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – details here if you want to set a reminder to join up next week!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER CLOSED: Reopening July 9.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

GET INFO ABOUT MEDICARE: 11 am at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

SPRAYPARK SEASON CONTINUES: Daily-splashing season at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm, rain or shine.

COLMAN POOL: Also rain or shine – noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: From newbie to pro, all levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!) Often C & P Coffee, we’re told (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

BOOMBOX ’90s PRINTMAKING: 2 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), make a print to celebrate the ’90s music era.

DROP-IN CHESS: For young players, drop in to play starting at 4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two Thursday night events at HPCS this week – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Anthony’s Finn.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HELP HARVEST FOOD: Puget Ridge Edible Park (18th/Brandon) needs volunteers to help harvest fresh food that will be donated to food banks (and you can take some home too). Just be there 5-7 pm!

WEST SEATTLE ART TOUR PREVIEW: 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW), as explained in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 5-8 pm for your tool-borrowing needs. (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center)

VISCON CELLARS: Along with the Art Tour preview mentioned above, this West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle.

PARK CELEBRATION: Ceremony at 5:30 pm at Veterans’ Triangle Park (where Delridge, 16th, and Roxbury meet), explained here.

POKEMON LEAGUE: 6 pm Thursdays at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) – bring your own console.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Good Society (California SW and SW Lander), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run OR track workout.

DUSTY THURSDAYS AT TIM’S: 6-9 pm, The Dusty 45s preceded by Jay Cates, outdoors, all ages, no cover, donations accepted for the musicians. (16th SW and SW 98th, White Center)

EARL ROBINSON FILM SCREENING TO BENEFIT AMP: As previewed here, 6;30 pm at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW), see the documentary about the local legend, followed by Q&A, benefit to keep Admiral Music in the Parks free.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at various locations – bring your own book, read, chat or don’t chat!

‘WISH YOU WERE HERE’: Final week for ArtsWest‘s new play, 7:30 pm curtain. (4711 California SW)

TRIVIA AT THE VOID: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at The Void (5048 California SW).

AT REVELRY ROOM: Tonight’s musical event at Revelry Room (4547 California SW) features DJ Kingblind and Teenage Rampage starting at 8 pm.

KARAOKE AT MAX’S TRIANGLE PUB: 9 pm to close. (9454 Delridge Way SW)

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!