TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday info

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, August 10, 2026.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The forecast projects sunshine and a high around 75. Sunrise was at 5:58 am today; sunset will be at 8:29 pm.
TRANSIT TODAY
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule, but a stop closure downtown continuing today affects multiple West Seattle-bound buses – the southbound 3rd/Columbia stop, for Routes 21 56, 57, and 125, plus RapidRide C and H. Details here.
West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.
Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes.
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
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