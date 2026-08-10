TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday info

6:01 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, August 10, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

The forecast projects sunshine and a high around 75. Sunrise was at 5:58 am today; sunset will be at 8:29 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule, but a stop closure downtown continuing today affects multiple West Seattle-bound buses – the southbound 3rd/Columbia stop, for Routes 21 56, 57, and 125, plus RapidRide C and H. Details here.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule; check the alert page for last-minute changes.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!