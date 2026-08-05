Art & Soul Kids Studio: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming Art & Soul Kids Studio as a new WSB sponsor! When local businesses join the WSB sponsor team, they get the opportunity to tell you about what they offer – so here’s what Art & Soul Kids Studio would like you to know:

Welcome to Art & Soul Kids Studio: A Place Where Creativity Belongs

Have you ever watched a child become completely absorbed in creating something with their own hands? That spark of confidence, curiosity, and joy is exactly why Art & Soul Kids Studio was created.

After spending 20+ years in public education and 7 years as an elementary art teacher in Seattle, I dreamed of creating a space where children could explore, create, and express themselves freely. Art & Soul is that space —a welcoming studio where process matters more than perfection and every child is encouraged to follow their own creative path.

What Makes Art & Soul Different?

At Art & Soul, we believe art helps children build confidence, connect with others, and discover their unique voice. Camps are designed to:

 Encourage creativity and self-expression.

 Build confidence through hands-on experiences.

 Celebrate individuality and imagination.

 Create a sense of belonging and community.

 Allow children to take creative risks in a supportive environment.

Whether a child loves painting, sculpting, crafting, building, or simply experimenting with new materials, there is a place for them here. We also offer kids’ yoga, blending movement, mindfulness, and creative play to help children strengthen their bodies, calm their minds, and nurture their overall well-being.

What You’ll Find This Year

*Kids Yoga & Creative Expression Classes

*Open Studio Opportunities

*Homeschool Enrichment Programs

*Seasonal Workshops and Special Events

*Family Art Experiences

At Art & Soul, we believe every child is naturally creative. When children are given the freedom to explore, imagine, create, and move, they discover confidence, resilience, and joy. Our art classes, camps, and kids’ yoga experiences are thoughtfully designed to nurture the whole child—encouraging self-expression, mindfulness, curiosity, and connection. Whether they’re painting a masterpiece, building with clay, stretching into a playful yoga pose, or simply making new friends, every child is invited to follow their own unique path. After all, that’s what Follow Your Art is all about.

Meet Moss

You may notice a friendly Sasquatch with butterfly wings popping up around our studio. That’s Moss, the Art & Soul mascot! Moss reminds us that creativity grows when we embrace curiosity, imagination, and a little bit of magic.

Join Our Creative Community

Whether your child is an experienced artist or simply loves to create, we can’t wait to welcome them into our studio. Thank you for being here as we begin this exciting adventure together. We look forward to making art, building friendships, and creating lasting memories with your family.

We thank Art & Soul Kids Studio for choosing to advertise the studio by sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news on WSB. Interested in joining our sponsor team? Please email WSBAdvertising@wsbsales.com for information – thank you!