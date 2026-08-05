ELECTION 2026: Second round of primary results

(WSB photo by Jason Grotelueschen – West Seattle Junction ballot box on Election Night)

Though the first round of election results last night didn’t leave us with any local cliffhangers, we traditionally revisit the same races when the second round comes out. So here’s where these stand after this afternoon’s batch of results:

SEATTLE PROP. 1, LIBRARY LEVY

Yes – 84879 – 72.41%

No – 32341 – 27.59%

KING COUNTY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 8

Teresa Mosqueda* – 22985 – 63.91%

Nick Duda – 9668 – 26.88%

Mia Jacobson – 3174 – 8.83%

U.S. HOUSE REP., DISTRICT 7

Pramila Jayapal* – 104661 – 83.44%

Nirav Sheth – 13261 – 10.57%

Gwen Kirkland – 4137 – 3.30%

David W. Blomstrom – 2905 – 2.32%

STATE HOUSE REP, 34TH DISTRICT, POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon* – 18626 – 74.15%

Mary Anito – 6111 – 24.33%

See all King County results here. The third round will be released Friday afternoon.