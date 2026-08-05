Delicious fundraiser Taste of West Seattle just weeks away. Here’s why your early ticket-buying helps

Though there’s lots of summer fun left, we have an update today on one of fall’s first big events – the Taste of West Seattle. Here’s an update from the West Seattle Food Bank, which both presents and benefits from The Taste:

Local flavors. Local impact. Taste of West Seattle returns September 24.

The Taste of West Seattle returns to The Hall at Fauntleroy on Thursday, September 24, bringing together more than 30 local food and beverage businesses for an evening of tastings, music, fun, and community—all in support of the West Seattle Food Bank.

Guests will enjoy tastings from every participating vendor, live music, games, raffles featuring prizes from neighborhood businesses, and the chance to vote for their favorite food and beverage vendors in five award categories.

Tickets are now on sale: General Admission tickets are $75 and include entry at 6:00 p.m. VIP tickets are $125 and include early entry at 5:30 p.m., access to exclusive lounge seating, and a special West Seattle Food Bank supporter gift. The event is for guests 21 and older.

Please purchase your tickets by Monday, Sept. 14th so our participating restaurants and beverage partners can accurately plan ingredients and prepare enough samples for all of our guests. Purchasing early ensures you don’t miss one of West Seattle’s favorite nights of food, fun, and community.

Every ticket sold helps the West Seattle Food Bank provide food, clothing, rent and utility assistance, and other essential services to tens of thousands of neighbors throughout the year.

Tickets and event information are available at: https://bit.ly/WSTaste2026

Special thanks to our sponsors: Metropolitan Market, Manson Construction, Hunt Jackson CPA, Pet Supplies Plus, and the West Seattle Blog.